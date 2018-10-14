Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Back for more Sunday
Kinkaid will start in goal Sunday for a matinee against the Sharks in New Jersey, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid will be countered by Martin Jones in this one. The former is 2-0-0 with immaculate ratios (1.00 GAA and .950 save percentage) through his first two games. The American backstop shut out the reigning Stanley Cup champion Capitals on Thursday, but one would think that he'll start to regress toward his career .913 save percentage once he gets more mileage as the fill-in for injured veteran Cory Schneider (hip).
