Kinkaid will start in the blue paint Tuesday against the Penguins on home ice, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Kinkaid's play has really trailed off of late, with him having allowed three or more goals in nine of his last 10 appearances. He has let in 12 in the last two games alone, getting the hook in the second period of Friday's contest against the Wild. Considering a Penguins squad awaits that has averaged 3.33 goals per game in February, there's a good chance Kinkaid's poor stretch will extend another appearance.