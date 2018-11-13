Kinkaid is slated to take on the Penguins at home Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Cory Schneider has been quite generous to opposing clubs since returning from a hip injury Oct. 27 -- he's 0-3-0 with a 4.82 GAA and .849 save percentage through his first four contests of 2018-19 -- so Kinkaid will step in and try to solve a Pittsburgh team that is four points ahead of New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division standings. Kinkaid is 6-5-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .909 save percentage, despite getting blitzed to the tune of six goals allowed in Friday's road start against the Maple Leafs.