Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Back in goal Tuesday
Kinkaid is slated to take on the Penguins at home Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Cory Schneider has been quite generous to opposing clubs since returning from a hip injury Oct. 27 -- he's 0-3-0 with a 4.82 GAA and .849 save percentage through his first four contests of 2018-19 -- so Kinkaid will step in and try to solve a Pittsburgh team that is four points ahead of New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division standings. Kinkaid is 6-5-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .909 save percentage, despite getting blitzed to the tune of six goals allowed in Friday's road start against the Maple Leafs.
