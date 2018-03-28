Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Beats Carolina for third straight win
Kinkaid made 31 stops and came away with a 4-3 victory Tuesday against the Hurricanes.
This win was Kinkaid's third in a row and seventh in his past eight starts, as he continues to be a reliable option in net for New Jersey's playoff push. Each of his opponents over that stretch (excluding a relief appearance) has fired at least 33 pucks on Kinkaid, so he's had to earn those victories the hard way. Whether or not you choose to keep riding Kinkaid down the stretch, the Devils certainly will.
