Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Beats Toronto to clinch playoff berth
Kinkaid stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Kinkaid gave up a power-play goal to William Nylander 6:56 into the game, but he tightened up from there and wasn't beaten again. This victory officially got New Jersey back into the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Cory Schneider hasn't won in the 2018 calendar year, so this playoff berth can be attributed to Kinkaid's growth from pedestrian backup to legitimate NHL starter.
