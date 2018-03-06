Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes against visiting Habs
Kinkaid will start in goal against the visiting Canadiens on Tuesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Since the beginning of February, Kinkaid has gone 7-5-0 with a 2.77 GAA and .911 save percentage -- respectable numbers for a backup. New Jersey's No. 1 goalie Cory Schneider dropped both of his starts following his long-awaited return from a groin injury, and this team absolutely cannot afford to mess around with a playoff spot certainly not guaranteed. Kinkaid's next challenger is close to being mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, but we're guessing Montreal wouldn't mind playing spoiler.
