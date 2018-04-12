Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes for Game 1
Kinkaid will defend the net for Thursday's Game 1 against the Lightning, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid racked up victories down the stretch to earn the trust of the team's playoff run, going 16-3-1 with a 2.32 GAA and a .929 save percentage over his last 21 appearances of the campaign. He will face a major challenge to get out of the opening round against the Lightning, but he fared well in his only start against the Bolts this season March 24, allowing one goal on 36 shots.
