Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes for opener in Sweden
Kinkaid will start in Saturday's game against the Oilers in Sweden, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Global Series goalie matchup will be Kinkaid versus Cam Talbot to open the 2018-19 campaign for both teams. A hip injury to Devils traditional starter Cory Schneider means the unenviable task of handling all-world pivot Connor McDavid falls on Kinkaid, who went 26-10-3 with a 2.77 GAA and .913 save percentage over 38 starts and 41 total appearances last season. However, even with McDavid in tow, this is a team that finished sixth in the Pacific Division, and Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli decided to promote certain players within the system rather than opting for wholesale offseason changes.
