Kinkaid will tend twine Saturday against the Penguins, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

With Cory Schneider (groin) remaining sidelined, Kinkaid will look for his third straight win, and his fifth in six games. Kinkaid fashioned a 4-1-1 record in January while accruing a .903 save percentage and 2.46 GAA. However, that includes one game where he was yanked after yielding three goals on seven shots for the loss. Still, no goalie is safe in front of the Penguins, as they've won three straight and scored 14 goals in that span, while sporting the league's best overall power play (26.7 percent).