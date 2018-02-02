Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes Saturday
Kinkaid will tend twine Saturday against the Penguins, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
With Cory Schneider (groin) remaining sidelined, Kinkaid will look for his third straight win, and his fifth in six games. Kinkaid fashioned a 4-1-1 record in January while accruing a .903 save percentage and 2.46 GAA. However, that includes one game where he was yanked after yielding three goals on seven shots for the loss. Still, no goalie is safe in front of the Penguins, as they've won three straight and scored 14 goals in that span, while sporting the league's best overall power play (26.7 percent).
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...