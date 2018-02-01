Kinkaid will guard the goal Thursday against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

With Corey Schneider (groin) sidelined, Kinkaid has seen more action than usual in the goal crease of late. The career backup has posted decent numbers since taking over, owning a 2.49 GAA and .900 save percentage. Those numbers also improve dramatically when a lackluster showing against the Flyers is removed from the equation. Kinkaid stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced last time out and will attempt to build off of it and post a better showing this time around against Philadelphia.