Kinkaid will tend the twine for Tuesday's tussle with Toronto, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Kinkaid was already carrying the load for the Devils, but could see even more starts after Cory Schneider suffered an abdominal injury and was placed on injured reserve. The 29-year-old Kinkaid could even take both games of the upcoming back-to-back on Thursday and Friday versus the Jackets and Senators, respectively, since the Christmas break will give him time to rest up.