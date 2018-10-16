Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes Tuesday
Kinkaid will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Stars, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
Kinkaid has gotten off to a hot start in the crease, earning three straight victories while posting a shutout and a .949 save percentage. While Cory Schneider (hip) is nearing his return to the ice, Kinkaid may have afforded himself some extra starts thanks to a strong start.
