Kinkaid will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Stars, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Kinkaid has gotten off to a hot start in the crease, earning three straight victories while posting a shutout and a .949 save percentage. While Cory Schneider (hip) is nearing his return to the ice, Kinkaid may have afforded himself some extra starts thanks to a strong start.

