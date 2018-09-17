Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes versus Rangers
Kinkaid will tend the twine against the Rangers on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid is expected to see about half the game before being pulled out. Corey Schneider's lingering hip issue could open the door for Kinkaid to be the starter for New Jersey's Opening Night clash with Edmonton on Oct. 6.
