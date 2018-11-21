Kinkaid will tend the twine for Wednesday's home clash with Montreal, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kinkaid is undefeated in regulation in his previous three contests, in which he posted a 1.63 GAA and .944 save percentage. The netminder has struggled versus the Habs in his career with a 3-3-0 record and .898 save percentage. The 29-year-old has already earned eight wins this season and is poised to top his career best from last year (26).