Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Blasted for seven goals
Kinkaid yielded seven goals on 38 shots before getting pulled during the third period of Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Lightning.
Kinkaid was gifted a 2-0 lead early in the first but went into the second period with a 2-2 tie before things went off the tracks. He's allowed three or fewer goals in six starts this season and Tuesday was really his only awful outing so far. He should look to gets things back to normal in Detroit on Thursday.
