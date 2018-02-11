Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Blitzed by Blue Jackets on Saturday
Kinkaid stopped 44 of 50 shots in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The netminder can hardly be blamed for the loss in this one, given the sheer volume of rubber fired his way -- Kinkaid's 44 saves were actually a season high for him. He's still dropped three straight decisions while posting a 3.30 GAA and .890 save percentage in six games since Cory Schneider (groin) was injured, and the Devils may have to consider giving Eddie Lack more work in Kinkaid's place until Schneider gets healthy.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting Saturday in Columbus•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes just 22 saves in 3-2 loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Given chance to avenge recent loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Pulled after allowing four to Sens•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Third straight win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...