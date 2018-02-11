Kinkaid stopped 44 of 50 shots in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The netminder can hardly be blamed for the loss in this one, given the sheer volume of rubber fired his way -- Kinkaid's 44 saves were actually a season high for him. He's still dropped three straight decisions while posting a 3.30 GAA and .890 save percentage in six games since Cory Schneider (groin) was injured, and the Devils may have to consider giving Eddie Lack more work in Kinkaid's place until Schneider gets healthy.