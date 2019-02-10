Kinkaid allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes on Sunday.

After two very poor starts, this was a nice bounceback performance from Kinkaid. Coming into the afternoon, he was 1-6-0 with an .881 save percentage in his last seven games. The performance Sunday probably doesn't change too many owners' opinions on the 29-year-old, but at least it's a step in the right direction. Kinkaid is 15-16-6 with a 3.15 GAA and an .898 save percentage this season.