Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Bounces back
Kinkaid allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes on Sunday.
After two very poor starts, this was a nice bounceback performance from Kinkaid. Coming into the afternoon, he was 1-6-0 with an .881 save percentage in his last seven games. The performance Sunday probably doesn't change too many owners' opinions on the 29-year-old, but at least it's a step in the right direction. Kinkaid is 15-16-6 with a 3.15 GAA and an .898 save percentage this season.
