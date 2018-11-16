Kinkaid threw down a 29-save shutout of the Flyers on Thursday night.

Kinkaid had an answer for everything the Flyers threw at him. He's the de facto starter in New Jersey or he is until he wobbles. Cory Schneider will just watch from the bench. Kinkaid has two consecutive wins and a 3-1 record in his last four starts. He's hot.

