Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Bricks up twine tent
Kinkaid threw down a 29-save shutout of the Flyers on Thursday night.
Kinkaid had an answer for everything the Flyers threw at him. He's the de facto starter in New Jersey or he is until he wobbles. Cory Schneider will just watch from the bench. Kinkaid has two consecutive wins and a 3-1 record in his last four starts. He's hot.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod against Flyers•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Rebounds from rough loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Back in goal Tuesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Poor showing in loss to Leafs•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 17 saves in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...