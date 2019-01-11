Kinkaid stopped 39 of 42 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

All three goals against Kinkaid came in the opening frame, including two by John Tavares. Kinkaid actually did a terrific job to keep his team in the game after that, though it was all for naught after Mitchell Marner's empty-netter sealed the result. Kinkaid's likely to be a busy man in the near future, with MacKenzie Blackwood (lower body) and Cory Schneider (abdomen) both on the sidelines.