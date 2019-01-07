Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Can't hold lead against Knights
Kinkaid stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Staked to a 2-0 lead before the 10-minute mark in the first period, Kinkaid couldn't make it hold up as he took the loss for the third time in his last four starts. MacKenzie Blackwood's lower-body injury has given Kinkaid a temporary reprieve, but once the rookie is healthy again expect the more senior netminder to slip back into the No. 2 job as the Devils take a long look at their promising young goalie prospect.
