Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Chance to rebound against Jets
Kinkaid will patrol the crease Saturday, taking on the Jets at home, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
The Jets boast the league's third-best power play (29.7) and they're seventh in total scoring at 3.46 goals per game. Kinkaid is fresh off a disappointing loss to the Capitals from Friday that saw him surrender four goals on 29 shots, but it's clear that coach John Hynes doesn't have a lot of trust in Cory Schneider given that Schneider was only sent between the pipes four times between 10 games last month.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Crumbles against Caps•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting in Washington•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Loses late lead to Panthers•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Will start against Florida•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Yields four goals in overtime loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...