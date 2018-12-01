Kinkaid will patrol the crease Saturday, taking on the Jets at home, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

The Jets boast the league's third-best power play (29.7) and they're seventh in total scoring at 3.46 goals per game. Kinkaid is fresh off a disappointing loss to the Capitals from Friday that saw him surrender four goals on 29 shots, but it's clear that coach John Hynes doesn't have a lot of trust in Cory Schneider given that Schneider was only sent between the pipes four times between 10 games last month.