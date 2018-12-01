Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Crumbles against Caps
Kinkaid stopped 25 of 29 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.
Washington's last two goals were scored into an empty net in the final 90 seconds, but the netminder hadn't done much to keep New Jersey in the game before that, with Tom Wilson's shorthanded goal just eight seconds into the second period after Kinkaid failed to corral a dump-in being a particular back-breaker. The 29-year-old has won only once in his last five starts, although this was his first regulation loss since Nov. 9 in Toronto, and Kinkaid's .890 save percentage over that stretch could be opening the door for Cory Schneider to get another shot at reclaiming the No. 1 goalie job for the Devils.
