Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Cut down by Sabres
Kinkaid stopped 28 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres,
It's the third time in the last month a team has hung a five-spot on Kinkaid, leaving him with a 3.42 GAA and .874 save percentage over his last nine outings. Look for MacKenzie Blackwood (lower body) to regain the No. 1 job for the Devils as soon as he's healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...