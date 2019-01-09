Kinkaid stopped 28 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres,

It's the third time in the last month a team has hung a five-spot on Kinkaid, leaving him with a 3.42 GAA and .874 save percentage over his last nine outings. Look for MacKenzie Blackwood (lower body) to regain the No. 1 job for the Devils as soon as he's healthy.