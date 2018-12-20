Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Defending cage Friday
Kinkaid will start the second game of the Devils' back-to-back, a home clash with the Senators on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Considering Kinkaid is 8-3-4 with a 2.71 GAA at home -- compared to a 3-6-2 record and 3.37 GAA on the road -- it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him going the second night of the team's back-to-back. With Cory Schneider (abdomen) sidelined, Kinkaid figures to see the bulk of the starts for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...