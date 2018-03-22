Kinkaid will patrol the blue paint for Friday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kinkaid will be making his sixth consecutive appearances between the pipes coming off a relief outing versus San Jose on Tuesday. The netminder appears to have snatched the starting job away from Cory Schneider -- who hasn't registered a victory since Dec. 27, The $6 million cap hit for Schneider could complicate matters heading into 2018-19, given the Devils are unlikely to want to pay that much for a backup goaltender.