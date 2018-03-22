Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Defending cage Friday
Kinkaid will patrol the blue paint for Friday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid will be making his sixth consecutive appearances between the pipes coming off a relief outing versus San Jose on Tuesday. The netminder appears to have snatched the starting job away from Cory Schneider -- who hasn't registered a victory since Dec. 27, The $6 million cap hit for Schneider could complicate matters heading into 2018-19, given the Devils are unlikely to want to pay that much for a backup goaltender.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...