Kinkaid will patrol the blue paint against the Senators on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Kinkaid has been rolling of late, with three straight wins and victories in five of his previous six outings. During his run of strong performances, the 28-year-old posted a 2.30 GAA and .901 save percentage. Until Cory Schneider (groin) is cleared to return, Kinkaid should see the bulk of the starts between the pipes.