Kinkaid will be in front of the visiting net Saturday against the Predators, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Kinkaid has split starts in goal with Corey Schneider since Schneider returned from a groin injury at the beginning of the month. He's emerged victorious in six of his last eight starts, owning a solid 2.35 GAA and .926 save percentage over that span. He will need to bring his "A" game Saturday to improve his record, taking on a Predators club averaging 3.44 goals per game on home ice this season.