Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Departs with injury Saturday
Kinkaid sustained an undisclosed injury in Saturday's matinee against the Flyers. He left the game in the first period after surrendering three goals on just four shots.
Suffice it to say, Kinkaid probably would have been pulled from the contest even if it wasn't for the injury, but he was knocked out upon allowing the Flyers' third goal to defenseman Ivan Provorov. While the primary backup tender gets examined by trainers, it's now the Ken Appleby show in goal for New Jersey.
