Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Draws back-to-back starts
Kinkaid will be the road starter against Anaheim on Sunday, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
With Cory Schneider struggling after returning from his groin injury, Kinkaid will now make his fourth straight start -- he's also fresh off a 38 save shutout against Los Angeles on Saturday, while also riding a 9-2 record in his last 11 appearances. Although Anaheim is in the wild card race in the Western Conference, its offense hasn't made life overly difficult for goaltenders this season, ranking 23rd in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.75), meaning Kinkaid will have a more favorable matchup as he attempts to record his 20th win of 2017-18.
