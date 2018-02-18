Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Draws road start Sunday
Kinkaid will patrol the crease Sunday against Carolina, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Kinkaid hasn't looked promising in seven February appearances, yielding a .885 save percentage and 3.52 GAA. However, the 28-year-old has had enough offensive support to carry him to a 4-3-0 record in that span. In fact, on Thursday the Devils scored five and Kinkaid steered away 27 of 29 shots to win handily over the Hurricanes. Still, Kinkaid's game is inconsistent and it's tough to rely on a Devils' offensive unit that has often gone missing --19 games with two goals or less -- this season.
