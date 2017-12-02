Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Draws Saturday's start
Kinkaid will command the crease during Saturday's matchup against the Coyotes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid has rarely graced the blue paint this season, but owns a 5-1-1 record through eight appearances. He will attempt to improve on a 3.04 GAA and a .906 save percentage this go around, facing a Coyotes club that has only found the back of the net 2.09 times per game at home this season.
