Kinkaid will command the crease during Saturday's matchup against the Coyotes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kinkaid has rarely graced the blue paint this season, but owns a 5-1-1 record through eight appearances. He will attempt to improve on a 3.04 GAA and a .906 save percentage this go around, facing a Coyotes club that has only found the back of the net 2.09 times per game at home this season.