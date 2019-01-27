Kinkaid will man the crease for Monday's contest in Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kinkaid last appeared on Jan. 15, yielding four goals in a loss to Columbus. New Jersey will start the second half of the season sitting dead last in the Metropolitan Division. Kinkaid owns a 3.10 GAA and .899 save percentage and shouldn't be trusted for fantasy purposes against the dangerous Penguins offense.