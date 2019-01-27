Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Draws start Monday
Kinkaid will man the crease for Monday's contest in Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid last appeared on Jan. 15, yielding four goals in a loss to Columbus. New Jersey will start the second half of the season sitting dead last in the Metropolitan Division. Kinkaid owns a 3.10 GAA and .899 save percentage and shouldn't be trusted for fantasy purposes against the dangerous Penguins offense.
