Kinkaid stopped all 24 shots Tuesday, picking up a 3-0 win over Dallas.

Kinkaid had a pretty easy night given how strong the Stars usually are on the attack, and when Dallas did break through for a shot, he was equal to the task. With four victories and a shutout to his name in the absence of Cory Schneider (hip), he's giving bench boss John Hynes a good problem to have and rewarding owners who chose to gamble on him.