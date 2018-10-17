Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Earns shutout of Stars
Kinkaid stopped all 24 shots Tuesday, picking up a 3-0 win over Dallas.
Kinkaid had a pretty easy night given how strong the Stars usually are on the attack, and when Dallas did break through for a shot, he was equal to the task. With four victories and a shutout to his name in the absence of Cory Schneider (hip), he's giving bench boss John Hynes a good problem to have and rewarding owners who chose to gamble on him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...