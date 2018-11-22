Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Enjoying strong stretch
Kinkaid made 24 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Montreal.
Kinkaid's rebounded from a rough patch by posting a 3-0-1 record over his past four appearances. As was the case during last season's strong stretch run to make the playoffs, Kinkaid is New Jersey's goaltender of choice most nights while Cory Schneider rides the pine.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes 27 saves in OT loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Bricks up twine tent•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod against Flyers•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Rebounds from rough loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...