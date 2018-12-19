Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Exits after yielding five goals
Kinkaid allowed five goals on 21 shots during two periods in a 7-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old came into the night having yielded a goal in each of his last two starts, but as many goaltenders have learned, facing the Maple Leafs is a different kind of challenge. The rough outing ends any good feelings owners may have possessed over Kinkaid recently. He is 11-9-6 with a .902 save percentage and a 3.00 GAA this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...