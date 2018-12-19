Kinkaid allowed five goals on 21 shots during two periods in a 7-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old came into the night having yielded a goal in each of his last two starts, but as many goaltenders have learned, facing the Maple Leafs is a different kind of challenge. The rough outing ends any good feelings owners may have possessed over Kinkaid recently. He is 11-9-6 with a .902 save percentage and a 3.00 GAA this season.