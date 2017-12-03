Kinkaid gave up five goals on 27 shots in Saturday's loss to the Coyotes.

Kinkaid has really been struggling in the New Jersey crease, surrendering at least four goals in four of his last five starts. His 5-2-1 record remains solid, but his save percentage has dipped below .900 (.896) and he's making it hard for the Devils to give workhorse Cory Schneider a night off. He's still a valuable spot start, but take note of his lacking rate stats before getting him in your lineup.