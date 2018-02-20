Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Facing pucks from Blue Jackets
Kinkaid will defend the net for Tuesday night's home contest against Columbus, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Kinkaid has pulled out victories in the last three games he has started, showing a .925 save percentage and 2.54 GAA over that span. The 28-year-old is enjoying decent production as the de facto starter, but his time in that role could be coming to a close in the near future, as Cory Schneider (groin) has begun skating and may be nearing a return soon. Regardless, Kinkaid will be going for his fourth straight win against a Blue Jackets team that is averaging 2.67 goals per game in February.
