Kinkaid surrendered five goals on 34 shots in Monday's road loss to the Sharks.

The Devils only have two wins in their past 10 games to slip into the cellar of the Eastern Conference standings. Kinkaid's allied skaters only won 36.7 percent of the draws in this latest contest, ultimately leading to a minus-10 shot differential, and now the 6-foot-3, 195-pound netminder is 10-8-5 with a 3.03 GAA and .903 save percentage on the season. The ratios leave a lot to be desired, but working in Kinkaid's favor is the fact that alternate Devils goalie, Cory Schneider, remains winless through eight games.