Kinkaid set aside 30 of 34 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Devils defenseman Andy Greene scored in the third period to force overtime, and eventually the shootout, where Kinkaid allowed goals to Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk. New Jersey's backup goalie is now 3-1-1 this season to go along with a 2.88 GAA and .903 save percentage. He'll continue playing second fiddle to Cory Schneider.