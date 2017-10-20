Kinkaid stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of an injured Cory Schneider in Thursday's overtime win over the Senators.

Schneider didn't return for the third period after suffering a lower-body injury, so Kinkaid was called upon to help steer New Jersey the rest of the way. The injury to Schneider doesn't appear to be serious, but if he was out for an extended period of time, Kinkaid is certainly capable of stepping up. The 28-year-old posted a .916 save percentage in 26 appearances last season and is one of the more reliable backups around.