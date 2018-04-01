Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets fourth win in last five starts
Kinkaid delivered 27 saves in a 4-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday night.
Kinkaid continues to excel in his new starting role and he's delivered four wins in his last five starts. The real test will be the postseason, should the Devils maintain their current wild care spot.
