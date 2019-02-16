Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets hook against Wild
Kinkaid gave up four goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Cory Schneider midway through the second period of Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.
The Devils were down 4-1 when Kinkaid got the hook, giving Schneider the victory when the club staged a huge comeback. Kinkaid's been absolutely dreadful since the calendar flipped to 2019, posting a 4.22 GAA and .872 save percentage in 11 outings to go along with a 3-7-0 record, and with MacKenzie Blackwood cooling his heels at AHL Binghamton, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kinkaid get a fresh start with a new club at the trade deadline.
