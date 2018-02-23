Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets Saturday's starting nod
Kinkaid will start at home against the Islanders on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Kinkaid has had an inconsistent February, with six of nine games under a .900 save percentage, but he still managed five wins. The Devils have cleary provided enough offensive support to cover up Kinkaid's poor outings lately, but fantasy owners should be weary of Saturday's tough matchup. The Islanders have averaged 3.3 goals per game this season -- ranked fourth in the league -- and converted on 21.2 percent of their power plays -- ranked ninth.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Turns away just 17 shots in loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Facing pucks from Blue Jackets•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Steps up in win•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Draws road start Sunday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Stops 27 to beat Hurricanes•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Receives Thursday's start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...