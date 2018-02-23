Kinkaid will start at home against the Islanders on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Kinkaid has had an inconsistent February, with six of nine games under a .900 save percentage, but he still managed five wins. The Devils have cleary provided enough offensive support to cover up Kinkaid's poor outings lately, but fantasy owners should be weary of Saturday's tough matchup. The Islanders have averaged 3.3 goals per game this season -- ranked fourth in the league -- and converted on 21.2 percent of their power plays -- ranked ninth.