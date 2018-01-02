Kinkaid will tend the twine for Tuesday's clash with St. Louis, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Kinkaid will be making his first start since Dec. 9 when he faced off with the Rangers. In three of the netminder's previous five appearances, he allowed five pucks to cross the goal line -- not exactly the type of of performances to boost the confidence of fantasy owners. The Blues have been struggling of late -- 3-7-0 in their last 10 -- and will also be starting their backup Carter Hutton.