Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod against Blues
Kinkaid will tend the twine for Tuesday's clash with St. Louis, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Kinkaid will be making his first start since Dec. 9 when he faced off with the Rangers. In three of the netminder's previous five appearances, he allowed five pucks to cross the goal line -- not exactly the type of of performances to boost the confidence of fantasy owners. The Blues have been struggling of late -- 3-7-0 in their last 10 -- and will also be starting their backup Carter Hutton.
