Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod against Flyers
Kinkaid will be between the pipes for Thursday's road clash with Philadelphia, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid is coming off a 29-save victory over the Penguins on Tuesday and has clearly taken over as the starter over Cory Schneider considering he has appeared in five of the Devils' previous seven outings. The 29-year-old Kinkaid is 6-2-0 in eight career matchups with the Flyers, in which he posted a .911 save percentage.
