Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod for Saturday's contest
Kinkaid will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Rangers, NJ.com reports.
Kinkaid was solid in limited action as Cory Schneider's backup in 2016-17, compiling an 8-13-3 record while posting a respectable .916 save percentage over 26 appearances. The 28-year-old backstop will look to earn his first win of the season Saturday in a matchup with a Rangers club that has only potted 10 goals through its first four games of the campaign.
