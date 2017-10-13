Kinkaid will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Rangers, NJ.com reports.

Kinkaid was solid in limited action as Cory Schneider's backup in 2016-17, compiling an 8-13-3 record while posting a respectable .916 save percentage over 26 appearances. The 28-year-old backstop will look to earn his first win of the season Saturday in a matchup with a Rangers club that has only potted 10 goals through its first four games of the campaign.