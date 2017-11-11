Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod for Sunday's tilt
Kinkaid will guard the cage in Sunday's road game against Chicago, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Kinkaid hasn't been great in limited action this season, registering a 2.88 GAA and .903 save percentage in five appearances, but he's posted a 3-1-1 record over that span due to impressive offensive support from his teammates. The Devils' backup netminder will look to pick up another win Sunday in a road matchup with a struggling Blackhawks team that has only potted a single goal over its past two contests.
