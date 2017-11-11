Kinkaid will guard the cage in Sunday's road game against Chicago, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Kinkaid hasn't been great in limited action this season, registering a 2.88 GAA and .903 save percentage in five appearances, but he's posted a 3-1-1 record over that span due to impressive offensive support from his teammates. The Devils' backup netminder will look to pick up another win Sunday in a road matchup with a struggling Blackhawks team that has only potted a single goal over its past two contests.