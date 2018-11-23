Kinkaid will start in goal Friday afternoon against the visiting Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kinkaid seems to have supplanted Cory Schneider as the No. 1 goalie for New Jersey. The American backstop has crafted a 9-5-2 record with a 2.58 GAA and .916 save percentage, plus he has three shutouts on the season ledger. His next opponent is an Islanders team that is 5-4-1 over its last 10 games.