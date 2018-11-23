Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod Friday
Kinkaid will start in goal Friday afternoon against the visiting Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Kinkaid seems to have supplanted Cory Schneider as the No. 1 goalie for New Jersey. The American backstop has crafted a 9-5-2 record with a 2.58 GAA and .916 save percentage, plus he has three shutouts on the season ledger. His next opponent is an Islanders team that is 5-4-1 over its last 10 games.
