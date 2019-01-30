Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod Thursday
Kinkaid will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with the Rangers, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Kinkaid has been facing a barrage of pucks lately, as he is averaging 37.25 shots against in his previous four outings. Given his workload, it shouldn't come as a shock to see the netminder sporting a 3.76 GAA and 1-3-0 record over that stretch. With the Rangers averaging a mere 28.2 shots (second lowest in the league), Kinkaid could face less rubber Thursday.
