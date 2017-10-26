Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Gets starting nod versus Senators
Kinkaid will ply his trade against Ottawa on Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Friday's contest could mark the end of Kinkaid's time as the No. 1 netminder in New Jersey, as regular starter Cory Schneider (lower body) could return soon. The 28-year-old Kinkaid will no doubt be challenged by the Senators potent offense (3.44 goals per game) and will have to be on top of his game if he wants to register his third win of the season.
